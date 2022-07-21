Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Position Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 796,397 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,639,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 101,722 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,250,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 216,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

