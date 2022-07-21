Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Up 1.6%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 1,143,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,062,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBO. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 284.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

