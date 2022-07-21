Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 138,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,438,115 shares.The stock last traded at $28.59 and had previously closed at $28.60.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,851,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,544,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

