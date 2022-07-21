Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.34.

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

