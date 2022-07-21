Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) is Acima Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PICB. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,188,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 302,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PICB opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.