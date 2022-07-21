Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

