Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Holdings Cut by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

