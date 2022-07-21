Investment (LON:INV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $276.00

Shares of The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 276 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 277.75 ($3.32), with a volume of 3498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.38).

Investment Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.80. The company has a market capitalization of £13.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.96.

About Investment

(Get Rating)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.