IoTeX Hits Market Capitalization of $333.59 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $333.59 million and approximately $36.77 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,027.72 or 0.99994415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00185769 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.