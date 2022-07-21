IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40-14.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion. IQVIA also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.34-2.42 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE IQV traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.41. 24,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,089. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,059,000 after purchasing an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.