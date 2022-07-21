iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

