iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.28. 8,864,009 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.