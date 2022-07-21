iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 277,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 89,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.