iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Lowered by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.5% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $26,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.81. The company had a trading volume of 68,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,921. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44.

