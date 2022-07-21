iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FIBR stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03.

Get iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF alerts:

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.