iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stake Reduced by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,439,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,124.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 187,692 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,519,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after buying an additional 172,518 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,356,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IXC stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

