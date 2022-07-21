iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Purchased by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises 1.3% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $91.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

