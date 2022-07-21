iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Purchased by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,073,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after acquiring an additional 600,682 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,774,000 after purchasing an additional 423,239 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 483,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.