iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

