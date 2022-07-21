iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 371,214 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,399,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,648,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.14. 1,453,757 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.