iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,284. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

