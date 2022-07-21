iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Decreased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

