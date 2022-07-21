iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $396.43. The stock had a trading volume of 229,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,215. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

