iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s 3rd Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after acquiring an additional 452,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,088,000 after acquiring an additional 223,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.04. 112,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

