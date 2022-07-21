iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Decreased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $113.12 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

