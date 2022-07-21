iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.55. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.