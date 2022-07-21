iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $34,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

