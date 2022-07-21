iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 76,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

