iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.40 and last traded at C$14.35. Approximately 2,283,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,385,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.15.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.46.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.