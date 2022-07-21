iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $110.35 and a twelve month high of $154.87.

