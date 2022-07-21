J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at UBS Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $186.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.13 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

