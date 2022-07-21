Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Decreased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

