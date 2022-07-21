Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 24,887 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SMART Global worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 113.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 127.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 352,734 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 3,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,580. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $921.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.34.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

