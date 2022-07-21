Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Stride accounts for 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stride as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after buying an additional 577,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 462,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 143,360 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stride by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 377,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 128,022 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Stride by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 98,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $3,196,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Stride stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,061. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.33. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

