Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Golden Entertainment comprises about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 236,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 143,271 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 66,091 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,526. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDEN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

