Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $15,610,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $8,135,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 179,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 87,227 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,639,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,509. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOSL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,473 shares of company stock worth $671,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

