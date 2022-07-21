Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

