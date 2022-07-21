Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.7% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $816,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $8,412,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,421. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $366,462.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,005.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,288,950.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,156,523 shares in the company, valued at $73,623,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $366,462.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,005.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,436 shares of company stock worth $5,179,228. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.