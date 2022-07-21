Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 61,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. PBF Energy comprises 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

PBF Energy Stock Down 11.2 %

NYSE:PBF traded down $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 44,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.21. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $44.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $27,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,270,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,778,239.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,270,623 shares in the company, valued at $496,778,239.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $147,334,916. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

