Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,368 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. AdvanSix accounts for about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ASIX traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $479.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.77 million. Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

