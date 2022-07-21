Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,538 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,047,000 after acquiring an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after buying an additional 915,251 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after buying an additional 113,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,023,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,327,000 after buying an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after buying an additional 905,366 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.39. 16,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

