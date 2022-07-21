Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,357 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.49. 77,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,961,879. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

