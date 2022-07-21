Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,924,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,534 shares of company stock worth $60,183,340. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.59. 6,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

