James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $262.16

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.16 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 208.72 ($2.50). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.52), with a volume of 194,642 shares trading hands.

James Halstead Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of £926.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2,344.44.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

