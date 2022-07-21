Jay Farner Acquires 21,300 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $200,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,259,807 shares in the company, valued at $30,642,185.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner purchased 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $199,509.00.
- On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner purchased 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00.
- On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner purchased 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner purchased 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner purchased 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner bought 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,272.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner bought 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,434.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner bought 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.
Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.2 %
Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,810. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
