Jay Farner Acquires 21,300 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $200,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,259,807 shares in the company, valued at $30,642,185.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner purchased 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner purchased 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner purchased 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jay Farner purchased 23,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner purchased 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner bought 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,272.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner bought 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner bought 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,810. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

