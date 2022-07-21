Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 122” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.46) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.75) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.61) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 175 ($2.09) to GBX 168 ($2.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.85) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 165.50 ($1.98).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 129.26 ($1.55) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,154.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($454,482.37).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

