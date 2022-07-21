Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLY. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.