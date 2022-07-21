Jetcoin (JET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,314.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $116,370.60 and $37,314.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,766.27 or 0.99963764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.