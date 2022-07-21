JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 334,563 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 7.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $75,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.