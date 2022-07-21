JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,929 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

